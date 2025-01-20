Photographes du mois

BIOGRAPHIE

Axé sur une photographie de type psychologique, le travail de Simon Beraud s’articule autour de questionnements intrinsèques à l’existence - d’identité, de racines, d’héritage culturel, de mémoire, d’amour.

D'un point de vue qui affirme sa subjectivité - par un sentiment d'intimité et d'empathie avec le sujet, il invite le spectateur à trouver des résonances avec les pensées et les émotions qui animent son œuvre. Une œuvre qui, finalement - à travers les ombres, les formes et les lumières - est un hommage à la vie, à l'humain.

ACTUALITES

2012 - 2016

The Lab, Brussels.

Magnum photo workshop, Matt Stuart.

2017-2023

Travels for personal projects :

Greece, North Macedonia, Moldova, Croatia, Bosnia, Albania, Ukraine,

Turkey, Montenegro, India, Israel.

Mentorship, Jens Olof Lasthein.

2018

Life Framer, Editor’s choice, Heaven Under Our Feet.

2019

Head on photo festival, shortlist.

Lucie Foundation, collective exhibition.

Life Framer & Ron Haviv, Urban Stories.

Life Framer Edition V x London, shortlist. Krakow Fotofest.

Open Eye Gallery, Now For The Future - ’Leaving Home’.

2020

Head-On photo fest, shortlist.

FotoRoomOPEN, x Espace Jorg Brockmann, Départs.

In The In-Between, Primal sight, book.

Yayaki Hotel, content photography, consulting.

"Chez Greg", Prague, 'Départs’.

2 Bridges Review, ‘Départs’.

2021

Covid.

Fine Art Photography Award, Nominee.

2022

Haklika Gallery, Tel Aviv, G., solo exhibition.

ComExposium, events, commissions.

Sept&Demi, content, commission.

2023

Amis Des Écoles, Charity print sale.

Elle Décoration @ Maison Hand, Feature.

Life Framer Journal, publication, G.

Café-Tasse / Choc&co, product photography.

COPA, Bangkok, Portrait of the self, exhibition.

Red Ogre review, The Struggle, publication.

Glasgow Gallery of Photography, exhibition.

Welter @ University of Baltimore, To Disappear.

EPEX photo Award, Honorable mention.

Gulf Stream Magazine, The Struggle.

2024

The Struggle, Book, Corridor Elephant.

Peatsmoke journal, Homage, publication.

Feature, Immemory Mag.

F-Stop magazine, issue #125.

The Struggle, Book, artist version.

Kimono, Fanzine.

Javade blog, feature.

Red Ogre review, G.

Loosen Art, Selected works, Human Landscape.

Javade blog, Effeuillage.

F-Stop magazine, issue #127, effeuillage.

The Struggle, book, second edition - self published.

Peatsmoke Journal, 2025 Best of the Net anthology, Homage.

Beaver Magazine, Effeuillage.

1922 Review, Zen, cover.

Red Ogre Review, Ouroboros.

2025

The Ear, Kristmas time.

Red Ogre Review, Love.

SITE INTERNET

https://sberaud.com

