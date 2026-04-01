Photographes du mois

Augusto De Luca

BIOGRAPHIE

Augusto De Luca (Naples, July 1, 1955) is a photographer and performer. He has portrayed many famous people. He studied classical studies and graduated in law. He became a professional photographer in the mid-1970s. He devoted himself to traditional photography and experimentation with various photographic materials. His style is characterized by a particular attention to framing and the minimal expressive units of the object framed. Images of stark realism are juxtaposed with others in which interconnected forms and signs recall the lesson of metaphysics. He is internationally known and has exhibited in many Italian and foreign galleries. His photographs appear in public and private collections such as those of the International Polaroid Collection (USA), the National Library of Paris, the Municipal Photographic Archives of Rome, the National Gallery of Aesthetic Arts of China (Beijing), and the Musée de la Photographie in Charleroi (Belgium).

ARMAGEDDON

Photography has always had the power to capture the essence of reality, but when it ventures into the realm of the metaphysical and the surreal, it becomes a tool for exploring invisible dimensions and profound symbolism. In a world marked by the catastrophes of world wars, photographic research that intertwines these themes offers a unique glimpse into human history, a visual narrative capable of provoking emotion and reflection. My latest photographs transcend the simple act of taking pictures; they are a journey into people's souls, an attempt to capture the invisible behind historical events. The scars left by global conflicts are evident, but there are also shadows and silences, the untold stories of those who suffered and those who fought. Through the filters of art, the essence of human emotions is explored, using surreal elements to highlight pain and hope. Each image taken in this context is charged with symbols. These symbols not only evoke the collective memory of wars, but also invite the viewer to confront their own interpretation of suffering and rebirth. The choice of forms, composition, and lighting become tools to tell stories that transcend the visible. The surreal component in my photographic research comes into play when reality is "distorted," creating images that seem to emerge from a dream. In this context, the surreal does not seek to deny pain, but to amplify it, leading the viewer to a dimension of deeper understanding, dreamlike scenarios rich with hidden meanings. This approach challenges the viewer to reflect on the boundary between reality and imagination, between what was and what could be. This surreal and symbolic photographic work on the catastrophes of the world wars is not simply a document, but an invitation to see beyond superficial images. It is a call to explore human emotions and experiences, to confront the past, and to find profound meaning in beauty and pain. Through art, the stories of millions of lives lost and transformed live on, encouraging us to keep memory alive and look to the future with new eyes.

CONTACT AUTEUR

https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Augusto_De_Luca

https://grokipedia.com/page/augusto_de_luca

http://www.edueda.net/index.php?title=Augusto_De_Luca

SERIE 1 :