Welcome visitor you can log in or create an account

newsletter1fb logo twitter logo  instagram logo ytb logo

cpf_formation
Nous vous proposons des dizaines de formations à distance : Apprendre la photo, Photoshop, gimp, création de site, world, langues étrangères et bien plus... Avec un formateur personnel.

A+ A A-

Photos de Didier Decomps

Note utilisateur: 5 / 5

Etoiles activesEtoiles activesEtoiles activesEtoiles activesEtoiles actives
 

BIOGRAPHIE

J'ai commencé la photo en 1988, et réalisé une soixantaine d'expositions depuis.

Mes sujets de prédilections sont la nature.

ACTUALITES

Projet pour Janvier 2022: Expo photos à CANAL SUD 40 rue alfred duméril 31000

 

Série 6

Didier Decomps Didier Decomps
Didier Decomps Didier Decomps
Didier Decomps Didier Decomps
Didier Decomps Didier Decomps
Didier Decomps Didier Decomps

Arbres

Trois éléments par Didier Decomps Trois éléments par Didier Decomps
Trois éléments par Didier Decomps Trois éléments par Didier Decomps
Trois éléments par Didier Decomps Trois éléments par Didier Decomps
Trois éléments par Didier Decomps Trois éléments par Didier Decomps
Trois éléments par Didier Decomps Trois éléments par Didier Decomps

 

Trois éléments

Trois éléments par Didier Decomps Trois éléments par Didier Decomps
Trois éléments par Didier Decomps Trois éléments par Didier Decomps
Trois éléments par Didier Decomps Trois éléments par Didier Decomps
Trois éléments par Didier Decomps Trois éléments par Didier Decomps
Trois éléments par Didier Decomps Trois éléments par Didier Decomps

SERIE 2

TITRE DE LA SERIE : Resuperposer

Didier Decomps Didier Decomps
Didier Decomps Didier Decomps
Didier Decomps Didier Decomps
Didier Decomps Didier Decomps
Didier Decomps Didier Decomps

 

SERIE 2

TITRE DE LA SERIE : Accroc avec la peinture

Didier Decomps Didier Decomps
Didier Decomps Didier Decomps
Didier Decomps Didier Decomps
Didier Decomps Didier Decomps
Didier Decomps Didier Decomps

SERIE 1

TITRE DE LA SERIE : Abstraction onirique

Didier Decomps Didier Decomps
Didier Decomps Didier Decomps
Didier Decomps Didier Decomps
Didier Decomps Didier Decomps
Didier Decomps Didier Decomps

Articles photo similaires