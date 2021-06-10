The 2021 Meitar Award for Excellence in Photography

The Meitar Award for Excellence in Photography, a collaboration between PHOTO IS:RAEL and the Zvi and Ofra Meitar Family Fund, will be awarded for the sixth time this year to a photographer whose works demonstrate excellence in the field of photography.

This year’s winner will receive a $14,000 grant for the publication of a solo exhibition at PHOTO IS:RAEL International Photography Festival. The winner will be announced in November 2021, and the exhibition will be shown in November 2021 at the 10th International Photography Festival. During the course of that year, the winner will work on the exhibition together with PHOTO IS:RAEL’s Chief Curator.

All submissions will be reviewed by a panel of leading international professionals who specialize in the field of photography, art and culture. The judges will be expected to select a series or body of work which represents a distinct and compelling personal voice.

Of the works submitted, the panelists will select 20 finalists for a group exhibition at the International Photography Festival, which will take place in November 2021 in Tel Aviv.

Submission deadline: July 29, 2021

Submission fee: Early registration 42$ (until July 12th), Late registration 54$

The fee includes a free entry ticket to the Photography Festival for all submitting artists.

PHOTO IS:RAEL is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering dialogue via research and the highlighting of artistic and social issues through the language of photography.

For further details: https://www.photoisrael.org/meitar/