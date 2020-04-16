BIOGRAPHIE

(Traduit de l'anglais) Leonardo Glauso, 1989, né et a grandi à Florence est un photographe professionnel spécialisé dans la photographie artistique de nu et de mode. Il est diplômé en design graphique de la Libera Accademia delle Belle Arti de Florence. Il a également étudié la photographie à la Scuola Internazionale di Fotografia de Florence. Entre 2014 et 2017, il a vécu à Milan où il a collaboré en tant que photographe de mode pour des magazines d'agence et de mode. Il voyage toujours dans les capitales européennes pour faire des castings et des tournages qui enrichissent beaucoup de narrations et de style dans sa photographie.En ce moment, il vit et travaille à Florence où il est impliqué dans différents projets créatifs et collaborations.

(Version originale) Leonardo Glauso, 1989, born and grew up in Florence is a professional photographer specialized in artistic nude and fashion photography. He has a degree in graphic design at Libera Accademia delle Belle Arti in Florence. He also studied photography at Scuola Internazionale di Fotografia in Florence. Between 2014 and 2017 he lived in Milan where he collaborated as Fashion Photographer for agency and fashion's magazines. He always travel in the european capitals for making castings and shootings which enrich a lot narrations and style in his photography, At the moment he lives and works in Florence where he is envolved in different creative projects and collaborations.

ACTUALITES

(Traduit de l'anglais) "Nude Book", le livre photographique de Leonardo Glauso, révèle un nu élégant et essentiel souligné par le choix de la lumière flash qui sculpte les nus dans un jeu de formes et de sensualité. Le style est frais et suit une ligne de tendance contemporaine. Les photographies ont été principalement prises dans des intérieurs privés entre Barcelone, Florence, Milan et Berlin.

Le regard sur les sujets photographiés est intime et transgressif, réussissant cependant à impliquer le spectateur grâce à une coupe informelle et non académique. C'est une sélection de clichés des dernières années qui résume cette période.

Relié: 126 pages

Langue: français

le livre qui est disponible ici / link- https://amzn.to/2XlY4au

(Version originale)

"Nude Book", Leonardo Glauso's photographic book, reveals an elegant, essential nude emphasized by the choice of flash light that sculptes nudes in a play of forms and sensuality. The style is fresh and follows a contemporary trend line. The photographs were mainly taken in private interiors between Barcelona, Florence, Milan and Berlin.

The gaze on the photographed subjects is intimate and transgressive, however managing to involve the viewer thanks to an informal, non-academic cut. It is a selection of shots from recent years that summarizes this period.

Hardcover: 126 pages

Language: English

the book which is available here / link- https://amzn.to/2XlY4au

CONTACT AUTEUR

www.leonardoglauso.com

instagram.com/leonardoglauso

twitter.com/leonardoglauso

