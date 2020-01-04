Christelle Bordet

BIOGRAPHIE

Je suis photographe amatrice autodidacte. Je photographie depuis mes 20 ans et mon premier argentique, un minolta X-500 trouvé en brocante.

J'aime explorer les flous et tenter de fixer la relativité du temps. La photographie est un refuge, un antidote, une échappatoire, la rencontre entre la réalité et l'illusion, le mélange entre les certitudes et les simulations, c'est un révélateur de soi.

ACTUALITES

https://www.instagram.com/christellebphotography/

CONTACT AUTEUR

Série 1 :