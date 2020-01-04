Christelle Bordet
- Écrit par Frederic
- Published in Les Photographes
BIOGRAPHIE
Je suis photographe amatrice autodidacte. Je photographie depuis mes 20 ans et mon premier argentique, un minolta X-500 trouvé en brocante.
J'aime explorer les flous et tenter de fixer la relativité du temps. La photographie est un refuge, un antidote, une échappatoire, la rencontre entre la réalité et l'illusion, le mélange entre les certitudes et les simulations, c'est un révélateur de soi.
ACTUALITES
https://www.instagram.com/christellebphotography/
CONTACT AUTEUR
Série 1 :