Cathy Gilbrin
BIOGRAPHIE
Photographe amatrice passionnée depuis quelques années. Participe à plusieurs expositions et concours photos ( plusieurs prix de remportés). Quelques parutions photographiques dans des articles de presse, magasine photo et dans une emission TV sur France3.
ACTUALITES
Expositions photos février 2018, concours photos en 2018. Shooting photos proposés à l'année.
CONTACT AUTEUR
Site Internet : www.Cathy-Gilbrin.fr
Page FaceBook : https://www.facebook.com/CathyGilbrinPhotographie/
Série 2
La Nature